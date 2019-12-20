Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
15:30
Grantham Crematorium
Barry PHILPOTTS Notice
PHILPOTTS

Barry Neil

Passed away peacefully on Thursday 12th December 2019 at Newton House Nursing Home aged 91 years. He was much loved and will be sadly missed by Simon, David, Rosemary, James, Laura, Alicia and Cameron. His funeral service will take place on Monday 23rd December 2019 at Grantham Crematorium at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations for Grantham Stroke Club may be given on the day or forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director 14 St Catherine's Rd Grantham NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Dec. 20, 2019
