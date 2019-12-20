|
PHILPOTTS
Barry Neil
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 12th December 2019 at Newton House Nursing Home aged 91 years. He was much loved and will be sadly missed by Simon, David, Rosemary, James, Laura, Alicia and Cameron. His funeral service will take place on Monday 23rd December 2019 at Grantham Crematorium at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations for Grantham Stroke Club may be given on the day or forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director 14 St Catherine's Rd Grantham NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Dec. 20, 2019