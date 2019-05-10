|
|
CLAYTON
Ben
(George Robert)
Passed away suddenly on Sunday 21st April 2019, aged 79 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. His funeral service will take place on Tuesday 21st May 2019 at Grantham Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations for the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK may be given on the day or can be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS. Tel: 01476 594422
Published in Grantham Journal on May 10, 2019