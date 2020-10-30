|
CLARKE Betsy
Passed away peacefully at home on the 19th October 2020 aged 94 years. Will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her, especially Lorraine and David and she will always be in our Hearts and we feel privileged for the time we spent with Betsy. Funeral service to take place at St John the Evangelist church, Manthorpe on Tuesday 17th November 2020 at 1.30pm. Followed by a committal at Grantham Crematorium at 2.30pm. Flowers are being received by Co-op Funeralcare, Bridge End Road, Grantham. Tel: 01476570023.
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 30, 2020