The Co-operative Funeralcare Grantham
Bridge End Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6JN
01476 570 023
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
13:30
St John the Evangelist Church
Manthorpe
Committal
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
14:30
Grantham Crematorium
Betsy CLARKE

Betsy CLARKE Notice
CLARKE Betsy

Passed away peacefully at home on the 19th October 2020 aged 94 years. Will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her, especially Lorraine and David and she will always be in our Hearts and we feel privileged for the time we spent with Betsy. Funeral service to take place at St John the Evangelist church, Manthorpe on Tuesday 17th November 2020 at 1.30pm. Followed by a committal at Grantham Crematorium at 2.30pm. Flowers are being received by Co-op Funeralcare, Bridge End Road, Grantham. Tel: 01476570023.
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 30, 2020
