|
|
CLAYTON
Betty
Died peacefully in her sleep at Castlegate House Rest Home, Grantham on Tuesday 10th December 2019 aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Ken Clayton, devoted mum of Steve, Julie and Martyn, proud grandmother to Stuart, Joseph and Anya. Funeral to be held at Grantham Crematorium on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations for the Alzheimer's Society can be given on the day, or forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Rd, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Jan. 3, 2020