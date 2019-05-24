|
FOOTITT
Betty
Passed away peacefully at Grantham Hospital on Tuesday 14th May 2019 aged 86 years. Devoted wife of the late Tony. Beloved mother of Neal and Terry. Grandma to Mark, Peter and Bethany. Funeral service to take place at St Chad's Church Welbourn on 5th June 2019 at 12noon, followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations to Arthritis Research UK may be sent c/o David Holland Funeral Directors, London Rd, Grantham NG31 6HW Tel: 01476 594455
Published in Grantham Journal on May 24, 2019