HARDIE
Betty
passed away on the 3rd January 2020 aged 90 years. Devoted wife of the late Jack and loving mum to Mark. Her funeral service will take place on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at St Swithun's Church, Long Bennington at 10.30am followed by a cremation at Grantham Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations for The Dog's Trust and Bransby Horses Rest Home are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on Jan. 17, 2020