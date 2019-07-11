|
|
HART
Betty
Passed away peacefully on 29th June 2019 at St Barnabas Hospice, Grantham, aged 86 years. Much loved wife of Brian, mum of Michael and the late Stephen, mum-in-law to Julia and grandma to Clara and Henry. A cremation service will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Thursday 25th July at 1.30pm, immediately followed by a Thanksgiving Service at Ruskington Methodist Church at 2.45pm. Family flowers only, but donations for Bloodwise may be left at the Church or sent c/o Phillips Funeral Service, 69 Station Road, Ruskington. Tel: 01526 832279
Published in Grantham Journal on July 11, 2019