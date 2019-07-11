Home

Betty HART

Betty HART Notice
HART

Betty

Passed away peacefully on 29th June 2019 at St Barnabas Hospice, Grantham, aged 86 years. Much loved wife of Brian, mum of Michael and the late Stephen, mum-in-law to Julia and grandma to Clara and Henry. A cremation service will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Thursday 25th July at 1.30pm, immediately followed by a Thanksgiving Service at Ruskington Methodist Church at 2.45pm. Family flowers only, but donations for Bloodwise may be left at the Church or sent c/o Phillips Funeral Service, 69 Station Road, Ruskington. Tel: 01526 832279
Published in Grantham Journal on July 11, 2019
