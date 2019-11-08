|
MASSINGHAM
Betty Nina (nee Timms)
Passed away peacefully on Friday 25th October 2019 at St Barnabas Hospice within Grantham Hospital aged 90 years. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband Maurice and all her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place on Thursday 21st November 2019 at St John's Church, Spitalgate at 11.45am. Family flowers only please, donations for St Barnabas within Grantham Hospital may be given on the day of can be forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director 14 St. Catherine's Rd, Grantham NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 8, 2019