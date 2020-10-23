|
JACKSON
Bruce Roger
(Skinner)
Sadly passed away on the 6th October 2020. He was well known and a much loved part of Corby Glen village having lived there all his life. Also a much loved Dad, Grandad, cricketer, footballer, bowls and cribbage player. He was also a keen shot and always had a rabbit or pheasant at hand! His funeral will take place on Friday 30th October at 11.30 am at St John's Church, Corby Glen. Whilst numbers at the Graveside Service are restricted the Cortege will leave his home from 11.00am and pass through the village to the Church. Anyone wishing to pay their respects may line the route (social distancing) and wear green and yellow. Donations, if desired, in his Memory are for the British Heart Foundation, can be forwarded to E.Walsingham & Son, 8 Church St, Corby Glen, NG33 4NJ.
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 23, 2020