BENNETT
Reverend Bryan
Passed away peacefully in Queens Medical Centre on 24th March 2020, aged 81 years. A loving father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. A memorial service for Bryan will take place at a later date. Donations for the British Heart Foundation and the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Apr. 3, 2020