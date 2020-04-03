Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan BENNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend Bryan BENNETT

Notice Condolences

Reverend Bryan BENNETT Notice
BENNETT

Reverend Bryan

Passed away peacefully in Queens Medical Centre on 24th March 2020, aged 81 years. A loving father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. A memorial service for Bryan will take place at a later date. Donations for the British Heart Foundation and the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -