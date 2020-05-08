|
KIRTON
Bryan Francis of The Red House Nursing Home, Stamford (prev of Denton Ave Grantham) has passed away in Peterborough City Hospital on Tuesday 28th April. Beloved husband of Jean with whom he has lived at The Red House for the last 3 years. He was a loving father to Maxine and Gary and daughter-in-law Sue and will be greatly missed by his 5 grandchildren and their partners as well his 5 great-grandchildren. Due to the current situation a private funeral will take place on Wednesday 13th May at 2.30pm. In his memory if any persons would like to make a donation to the Red House comfort fund. They have given Bryan and Jean great care the last 3 years. These can be made through Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on May 8, 2020