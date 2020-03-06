|
BOLLAND
Charles
of Gonerby Hill Foot suddenly passed away on the 25th February 2020 aged 88 years. He leaves behind three children Peter, Barry and Kay and eight grandchildren. We were so lucky to have you as head of our family. We love you Chazbo x. His funeral service will take place on Thursday 19th March 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 1.30pm. Please feel free to wear bright colours to celebrate his life. Family flowers only. Donations to the British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK may be given on the day or forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on Mar. 6, 2020