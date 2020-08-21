|
|
BURNETT
Charlotte Louisa
passed away peacefully on the 11th August 2020, aged 38 years, after a short stay in QMC Nottingham. Dearly loved partner of Nigel, daughter of Lorraine and John, grandaughter of Elizabeth, sister of Daniel and niece of Judy. Taken much too soon and so much missed and loved by her heartbroken family and friends. Private Funeral Service at Grantham Crematorium on Monday 7th September at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if wished in aid of Grantham & District Mencap Limited to Townsend Moore Funeral Directors, 23 Wharf Road, Grantham, NG31 6BG.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 21, 2020