SMITH
Chas
Passed away peacefully on Friday 22nd November 2019, with those he loved by his side. I am left brokenhearted without you but the love and memories we shared will be with me forever. We will be back together again one day, for now may the angels love and care for you like i did. You loving partner Yvonne xxx You were more than just a stepfather, you were one in a million that chose to love me like your own. I'll be forever grateful to of had such a caring and kind gentleman in my life. I will miss you dearly. Sleep tight love always Jordana xxx
