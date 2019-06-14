|
|
BOND
Christine Annie
'Chris'
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 4th June 2019, aged 84. Beloved wife of husband Terry who will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place on Wednesday 19th June 2019 at Grantham Crematorium at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations for Macmillan Nurse and St Barnabas Hospice within Grantham Hospital may be given on the day or can be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on June 14, 2019