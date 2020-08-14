Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
14:30
Grantham Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine McKINLAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine McKINLAY

Notice Condolences

Christine McKINLAY Notice
McKINLAY

Christine Mary

passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday 8th August 2020 at Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home, aged 80 years. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband Andy, son Andrew, daughter Karen, her grandchildren and friends. Her funeral service will take place on Thursday 27th August 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations for St Barnabas, Grantham may be given on the day or forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -