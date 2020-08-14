|
McKINLAY
Christine Mary
passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday 8th August 2020 at Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home, aged 80 years. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband Andy, son Andrew, daughter Karen, her grandchildren and friends. Her funeral service will take place on Thursday 27th August 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations for St Barnabas, Grantham may be given on the day or forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 14, 2020