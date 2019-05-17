|
EVERETT
Christopher Richard
Aged 75 years of Horsington, formerly of Barkston, Lincolnshire on 8th May 2019 peacefully at his home. A much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Funeral Service at St John the Baptist Church, Horsington on Wednesday 29th May at 2.30pm followed by interment in the cemetery. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for St Margaret's Hospice Yeovil c/o Harold F Miles Funeral Director, South Cadbury, BA22 7ES. Tel: 01963 440367
Published in Grantham Journal on May 17, 2019