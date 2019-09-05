Home

Christopher John Of Somerby Grove, passed away peacefully at St. Barnabas Hospice on 31st August 2019 aged 68 years, with his loving wife Sandra and loving son Ben by his side. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Monday 16th September at 11.30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, followed by a cremation at Grantham Crematorium. Donations for St Barnabas Hospice, or flowers are being received by the Co-op Funeralcare, Bridge End Road, Grantham NG31 6JN. Tel: 01476 570023
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
