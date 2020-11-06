Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
13:30
Grantham crematorium chapel
Christopher MASLIN Notice
MASLIN

Christopher

passed away on the 28th October 2020 aged 19 years. Much loved son, brother, grandson and nephew. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. His funeral service will take place on Wednesday 18th November 2020 at Grantham crematorium chapel at 1.30pm followed by a burial. Please respect social distancing. Family flowers only. Donations to Friends of Sandon and Ambergate are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 6, 2020
