Passed away suddenly at Caythorpe Residential Home on Wednesday, 29th May 2019, aged 86 years. Loving husband of Rachel and much-loved father to Sara, father-in-law to Gary, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Clive's funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made to the 'Alzheimers Society' c/o Chris Meynell & Family, 28 Wellington Street, Syston, LE7 2LG. e-mail: [email protected]
Published in Grantham Journal on June 7, 2019
