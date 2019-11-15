|
|
ABRAHAM
Colin
Passed away on 6th November 2019 after a short illness aged 81 years. Loving husband of Eve, father of Barbara and Mark, father-in-law to Chris and Sonia, grandfather to Laura, Keith, Lewis, Emily and Jessica and great grandfather to Joel and George. Rest In Peace. Funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Monday 25th November at 3.30pm. No black, bright clothing preferred Family flowers only please. Donations for The Dogs Trust may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Directors 14 St Catherine's Rd Grantham NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 15, 2019