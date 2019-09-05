Home

Colin HOLLINGSWORTH

HOLLINGSWORTH

Colin

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 20th August 2019, aged 84 years. Devoted husband of 50 years to the late Pauline and proud father to David, Melva, Angela and Matthew. Treasured grandad to Dan, Tim, Ricky, Joe, Sam, Jake, Sebastian, Josie and Lily. A celebration of Colin's life will be held at Grantham Crematorium on Monday 16th September at 3.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations for the RNLI may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS. Dancing with Pauline for eternity.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
