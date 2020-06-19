Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Grantham
Bridge End Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6JN
01476 570 023
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 24, 2020
14:30
Constance ROSS

Constance ROSS Notice
ROSS

Constance Margaret

Connie, wife of the late Peter Ross, peacefully went to glory from her home on 11th June 2020, aged 97 years. A much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be sadly missed by her family, church family, and friends. The celebration for her life will be at the crematorium on Wednesday 24th June at 2.30pm. Sadly only 12 persons are allowed into the service itself, however, unlimited numbers are allowed to wave her farewell outside the crematorium. Connie has requested that she would prefer we wear something bright. For more information please contact Co-op Funeralcare, Grantham. Tel: 01476 570023
Published in Grantham Journal on June 19, 2020
