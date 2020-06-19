|
|
ROSS
Constance Margaret
Connie, wife of the late Peter Ross, peacefully went to glory from her home on 11th June 2020, aged 97 years. A much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be sadly missed by her family, church family, and friends. The celebration for her life will be at the crematorium on Wednesday 24th June at 2.30pm. Sadly only 12 persons are allowed into the service itself, however, unlimited numbers are allowed to wave her farewell outside the crematorium. Connie has requested that she would prefer we wear something bright. For more information please contact Co-op Funeralcare, Grantham. Tel: 01476 570023
Published in Grantham Journal on June 19, 2020