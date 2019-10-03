Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:30
Grantham Crematorium
ALLEN

David Died peacefully at home on 23rd September 2019, aged 62 years. Loving husband of Angie and much loved dad of Lyndsey, Alison, Brendon, Chris and Mark. Grandad to Jordan, Elisha, Jake, Kayleigh, Evie and Lilly. Funeral to take place at Grantham Crematorium on Monday 14th October 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations for Macmillan Nurses may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
