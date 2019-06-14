|
|
DAVIES
David (Dr.)
Passed away suddenly, on the 10th June, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family. Much loved father to Iris, Liz, Emrys and John, grandfather to Luke, Ciaran, Oliver and Elliott and father-in-law to Steve, Paul, Louise and Suzanne. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. We take comfort in knowing that he is now reunited with Philomena. David's funeral will take place on Friday, 21st June, 2019 at 11.00am, at St. Mary's R. C. Church, Grantham, followed by a burial service at All Saints Church, Barrowby. Family flowers only please. Donations to the Oncology Department at Lincoln Hospital are being received by William Roberts & Sons, Devon Lane, Bottesford, NG13 0BZ. Email: [email protected]
Published in Grantham Journal on June 14, 2019