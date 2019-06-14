Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Roberts & Sons
Devon Lane
Bottesford, Leicestershire NG13 0BZ
01949 842401
Resources
More Obituaries for David Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Davies

Notice Condolences

David Davies Notice
DAVIES
David (Dr.)
Passed away suddenly, on the 10th June, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family. Much loved father to Iris, Liz, Emrys and John, grandfather to Luke, Ciaran, Oliver and Elliott and father-in-law to Steve, Paul, Louise and Suzanne. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. We take comfort in knowing that he is now reunited with Philomena. David's funeral will take place on Friday, 21st June, 2019 at 11.00am, at St. Mary's R. C. Church, Grantham, followed by a burial service at All Saints Church, Barrowby. Family flowers only please. Donations to the Oncology Department at Lincoln Hospital are being received by William Roberts & Sons, Devon Lane, Bottesford, NG13 0BZ. Email: [email protected]
Published in Grantham Journal on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.