David Holland
London Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6HW
01476 594455
FRENCH David John

Passed away suddenly on 25th July 2019, aged 80 years. Husband of Heather, dad to Andrew and Susan, grandad to Nina, James, Daniel and Matthew. Funeral Service to be held at Grantham Crematorium on Monday 12th August 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations to ULHT Charitable Funds c/o The Stroke Unit Lincoln County Hospital. All enquires to be made to David Holland Funeral Directors, London Road, Grantham, NG31 6HW. Tel: 01476 594455
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
