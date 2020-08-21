Home

More Obituaries for David TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David TURNER

Notice Condolences

David TURNER Notice
TURNER

David Andrew Gleeson

Son of Patricia Green and the late David Turner SR, Step-son of Michael Green, Brother of Paul Turner, Father of Jessica Parker (née Turner) and David Johnathan Turner and Grandfather of Charlie Parker, Jaxson Turner, Lucie-Jane Parker, Tommie-Jay Turner and (Unborn) Baby Parker. Died at Lincoln County Hospital on the 19th May 2020. Burial will take place on the 2nd September 2020 in Lincoln. Family flowers only, but charitable donations to Mental Health Research UK. Enquiries to Priestley and Cockett. Tel: 01522 520606
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 21, 2020
