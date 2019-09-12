|
David W Passed away on 22nd August 2019, aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Joyce, devoted daddy of Dawn and Diane, Chris and Scott. Adored Gongy to Annabelle, Hermione, Dylan and Athena. Will be sadly missed by family and friends. His funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Barrowby on Thursday 19th September 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 12, 2019