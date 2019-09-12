Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:30
All Saints Church
Barrowby
WILLIAMS

David W Passed away on 22nd August 2019, aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Joyce, devoted daddy of Dawn and Diane, Chris and Scott. Adored Gongy to Annabelle, Hermione, Dylan and Athena. Will be sadly missed by family and friends. His funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Barrowby on Thursday 19th September 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
