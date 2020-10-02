Home

GABRIEL

Dawn (Catherine Dawn Aspland, née McLelland)

It is with deep felt sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved and wonderful mum. She was mum, nana and a brilliant friend to everyone who knew her and a source of strength and love for all the family. Due to Covid restrictions we are unable to invite all those who would wish to say goodbye with us but we will be hosting a celebration of her life when circumstances allow. Instead of flowers we are asking people to donate to Dementia UK and donations may be given on the day or sent to Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 2, 2020
