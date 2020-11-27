Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
15:30
Grantham Crematorium Chapel
Deborah CRISP Notice
CRISP Deborah passed away on Monday 16th November 2020 after a short illness, aged 56 years. At peace now with her beloved son Mathew Lee Crisp. Her funeral is to take place at Grantham Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 9th December 2020 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Queens Medical Centre may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, Lincs, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 27, 2020
