HODGKIN
Dennis Passed away peacefully in Lincoln Hospital after a short illness on Monday 24th February 2020, aged 90 years. Loving partner to Peggy, dad to James, Lynn, David and Sara, grandad to Nicola, Lee, Alexandra, Daniel and Thomas, great grandad to Sam and Jake. Funeral to take place at Grantham crematorium on Tuesday 17th March 2020 at 1.30pm. Donations for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and Cancer Research U.K may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Mar. 6, 2020