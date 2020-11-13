Home

Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
of Wimblington and formerly of Great Ponton, Lincolnshire passed away peacefully on 30th October 2020 aged 94 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Ann, much loved Dad of Carolynn and Julia, Father-in-law of Eddie and Mike and a dear Grandpa and Great Grandpa. Life member of Stoke Rochford Golf Club. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in his memory for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 13, 2020
