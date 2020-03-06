Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
14:15
St Bartholomew's Church
Ingoldsby
View Map

Don BLACKWELL

Notice Condolences

Don BLACKWELL Notice
BLACKWELL

Don

Passed away peacefully on Thursday 20th February 2020 at home aged 76 years. He will be sadly missed by his loving family and all his friends. His funeral service will take place on Wednesday 18th March 2020 at St Bartholomew's Church, Ingoldsby at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations for Marie Curie and The Stroke Association may be given on the day or forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Rd, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -