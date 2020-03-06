|
|
BLACKWELL
Don
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 20th February 2020 at home aged 76 years. He will be sadly missed by his loving family and all his friends. His funeral service will take place on Wednesday 18th March 2020 at St Bartholomew's Church, Ingoldsby at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations for Marie Curie and The Stroke Association may be given on the day or forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Rd, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Mar. 6, 2020