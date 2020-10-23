|
|
BRYNE
Donald
late of Red Court Care Community Grantham and the Cotswolds. Died peacefully in Peterborough City Hospital, on 3rd October 2020, aged 101 years. Husband of the late Joyce, and father of Andrew. Due to the present pandemic restrictions this will be a private family funeral at Naunton Parish Church, Gloucestershire. Family flowers only please but donations may be left at the church for the Salvation Army. All enquires to WJ Wright, Funeral Directors Tel: 01451 810700.
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 23, 2020