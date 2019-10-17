|
DOWN
Doreen Elizabeth
(nee Townsend)
Formerly of South Kesteven DC passed away peacefully on Saturday 28th September 2019, aged 81 years. Devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by husband Dennis, son Christopher, daughter-in-law Joanna, grandsons Rhys and Owain. Funeral Service at Margam Crematorium, Port Talbot on Thursday 24th October at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Alzheimer's Society c/o Les Davies Independent Funeral Directors, Neath Funeral Home, Main Road, Cadoxton, Neath. Tel: 01639 642945
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 17, 2019