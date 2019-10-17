Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:30
Margam Crematorium
Port Talbot
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen DOWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen DOWN

Notice Condolences

Doreen DOWN Notice
DOWN

Doreen Elizabeth

(nee Townsend)

Formerly of South Kesteven DC passed away peacefully on Saturday 28th September 2019, aged 81 years. Devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by husband Dennis, son Christopher, daughter-in-law Joanna, grandsons Rhys and Owain. Funeral Service at Margam Crematorium, Port Talbot on Thursday 24th October at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Alzheimer's Society c/o Les Davies Independent Funeral Directors, Neath Funeral Home, Main Road, Cadoxton, Neath. Tel: 01639 642945
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.