PALMER Doreen
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 29th February 2020 at Red Court Nursing Home, Grantham aged 85 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place on Wednesday 25th March 2020 at Christchurch, Finkin St, Grantham at 1.00pm followed by a family Cremation. Family flowers only please, donations for Guide Dogs For The Blind & Christchurch, Grantham may be given on the day or can be forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Rd Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Mar. 20, 2020