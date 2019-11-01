|
|
POSNETT
Doreen
Passed away peacefully at Egerton Lodge Residential Home on 22nd October 2019, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of Jim, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service to take place at St Mary's Parish Church, Melton Mowbray on 11th November at 12.00noon followed by cremation at Loughborough Crematorium, all welcome. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Egerton Lodge Comfort Fund may be placed in the donation plate. All enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors. Tel: 01664 565311
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 1, 2019