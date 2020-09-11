|
passed peacefully with her family by her side on the 8th September 2020, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David, loving mum to Jane and the late Karen, proud Nan to Andrew and Jodie and Nanny Dodo to Ross, Lydia and Amelia. Dearest Auntie to Sally. May you rest in peace. Finally reunited with David. Funeral Service to take place at St Sebastians Church, Great Gonerby on Wednesday 16th September 2020 at 1.30pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Flowers welcome. Donations if desired are for the work of SANDS and can be given on the day. All enquiries via Price & Son Funeral Director's, 70 Castlegate, Grantham, NG31 6SH. Tel: 01476 593556
