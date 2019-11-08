Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:30
Grantham Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothea JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothea JACKSON

Notice Condolences

Dorothea JACKSON Notice
JACKSON

Dorothea "Madge"

formerly of Lime Grove, Grantham, passed away peacefully at Lancaster Grange Care Home, Newark on Saturday, 2nd November, 2019. She was 101, and now joins her late husband Arthur, "Geoff", to whom she was married for 73 years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, both here and in Canada. A memorial service will be held on 19th November at 11:30am at the Grantham Crematorium. No flowers please, but donations to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance gratefully accepted. "A life filled with laughter and love".
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -