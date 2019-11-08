|
|
JACKSON
Dorothea "Madge"
formerly of Lime Grove, Grantham, passed away peacefully at Lancaster Grange Care Home, Newark on Saturday, 2nd November, 2019. She was 101, and now joins her late husband Arthur, "Geoff", to whom she was married for 73 years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, both here and in Canada. A memorial service will be held on 19th November at 11:30am at the Grantham Crematorium. No flowers please, but donations to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance gratefully accepted. "A life filled with laughter and love".
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 8, 2019