|
|
NICE
Dorothy Emma
died peacefully in Grantham Hospital on 23rd February 2020, aged 87 years. Widow of Ron Henry Nice. Loving mother of Lynda, Paula, Judy, Cheryl and the late Alan. Sister of Marion Hare and grandmother and great-grandmother of 11. The funeral service will take place on Monday 9th March at 3.30pm., Saint John the Evangelist at Spitalgate Church, 4 Station Road East, Grantham, NG31 6HX, followed by cremation at Grantham Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations for Marie Curie are being received by Robert Holland, Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Feb. 28, 2020