Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
13:30
Colsterworth Methodist Church
Back Lane
NG33 5NJ
MEWS

Doug

In Loving Memory of Doug Mews who sadly passed away on the 21st November in Peterborough Hospital. Dress code - colour. A service for family and close friends only on Wednesday 18th December at Colsterworth Methodist Church, Back Lane, NG33 5NJ at 1.30pm on to a service where all are welcome at Grantham Crematorium, Harrowby Road, NG31 9DT at 2.30pm. Everyone is welcome to join us at the Colsterworth Sports & Social Club for food and drinks. No flowers. Donations to Prostate Cancer.
Published in Grantham Journal on Dec. 6, 2019
