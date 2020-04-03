|
LEE Eddie passed away peacefully at home, on 30th March 2020. He will be greatly missed by his wife Julia and sons Chris and Richard. The funeral will be privately held but donations in Eddie's memory are being received for Marie Curie Nurses at Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS. The family would like to thank the wonderful Community Nurses for their care and support and also the carers for their professionalism and kindness.
Published in Grantham Journal on Apr. 3, 2020