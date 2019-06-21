Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth TOULSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth TOULSON

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth TOULSON Notice
TOULSON
Elizabeth
'Betty'
Peacefully on 14th June 2019, aged 89 years. Much loved wife of Dick, devoted mother of Anthony, loving nan and great-nan. Funeral to take place at St. Johns Church, Manthorpe on Friday 28th June 2019 at 12.00noon followed by burial in Grantham Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations for St. Barnabas Hospice within Grantham Hospital and the Salvation Army may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices