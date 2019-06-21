|
TOULSON
Elizabeth
'Betty'
Peacefully on 14th June 2019, aged 89 years. Much loved wife of Dick, devoted mother of Anthony, loving nan and great-nan. Funeral to take place at St. Johns Church, Manthorpe on Friday 28th June 2019 at 12.00noon followed by burial in Grantham Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations for St. Barnabas Hospice within Grantham Hospital and the Salvation Army may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on June 21, 2019