ASQUITH
Eric
Former Mayor of Grantham, passed away at home on the 24th of September 2019, aged 73 years. A much missed father and grandfather, he is survived by three children and grandchildren. The Funeral service will be held at Doncaster Crematorium on Wednesday 23rd October 2019, at 10.20am. Eric was raised in Doncaster before leaving to join the RAF. After leaving the RAF he settled in Grantham, a town he loved, where he served for many years as a councillor, he was proud of his time serving as Mayor, but felt his most important achievement was helping the people of Grantham. In recent years he has lived in Mexborough, enjoying talking to other service veterans on Servicepals and spending time with his family.
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 17, 2019