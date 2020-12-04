Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 14, 2020
14:00
St Paul's Church, Belton
Grantham
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther WILDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther WILDE

Notice Condolences

Esther WILDE Notice
WILDE

Esther

passed away peacefully at Gregory House Care Home on Wednesday 25th November 2020, aged 101 years. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place on Monday 14th December 2020 at 2.00pm at St Peter and St Paul's Church, Belton, Grantham. Family flowers only please, donations for St Peter and St Paul's Church may be forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Dec. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -