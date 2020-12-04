|
|
WILDE
Esther
passed away peacefully at Gregory House Care Home on Wednesday 25th November 2020, aged 101 years. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place on Monday 14th December 2020 at 2.00pm at St Peter and St Paul's Church, Belton, Grantham. Family flowers only please, donations for St Peter and St Paul's Church may be forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Dec. 4, 2020