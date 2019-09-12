|
CORNISH
Evelyn Who sadly passed away on the 27th August 2019, aged 80 years. Loving wife of the late Victor Cornish. Beloved mum to Denise, Sharon and Jane, devoted nanny to Ami, Gavin, Ethan and Alice. Her funeral service will take place at St. Mary's Church, Grantham on Tuesday 17th September 2019 at 10.30am. Flowers or donations to Grantham Passage may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 12, 2019