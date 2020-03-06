|
ALVEY Frank Edward
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 16th March 2020 at Redcourt Nursing Home aged 81 years. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all his family and friends. His funeral service will take place on Tuesday 10th March 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations for Cancer Research UK and The Alzheimer's Society may be given on the day or forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Rd, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Mar. 6, 2020