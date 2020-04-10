|
|
STONES
Frank
It is with sadness that the family of Frank Stones advise of his passing on Wednesday 8th April 2020, aged 96 years. Frank passed at Newton House Grantham where he had been a resident since December 2019. There will be a private cremation in April 2020. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Apr. 10, 2020