It is with sadness that the family of Frank Stones advise of his passing on Wednesday 8th April 2020, aged 96 years. Frank passed at Newton House Grantham where he had been a resident since December 2019. There will be a private cremation in April 2020. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Apr. 10, 2020
