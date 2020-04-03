|
|
TURNER Frank His family regret to announce that Frank passed away aged 86 years on 11th March 2020. A wonderful husband to Christina, proud father to Simon, Penny, Christopher, Alison, Keiron and Abi, and loving grandfather. For Christina and her family a light has gone out and though their world will be a darker place without him, they will cherish their memories of him forever. So proud of you, will miss you so much. Love from all your family and friends. Funeral due to take place at Bramcote Crematorium on Tuesday 7th April at 12.30pm. Family only. Donations to the Marie Curie, weblink memorygiving.com ref Frank Austin Turner.
Published in Grantham Journal on Apr. 3, 2020