Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:30
St. John's Church
Corby Glen
passed away on Saturday 19th October 2019 at Newton House Care Home, aged 93 years. She will be loved and deeply missed by Rosemary and Simon, James and Laura and all her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place on Friday 8th November 2019 at St. John's Church, Corby Glen at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations for Arthritis Research may be given on the day or can be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 24, 2019
